UFC Bantamweight Irene Aldana Issues Statement On Positive COVID-19 Test

UFC women’s bantamweight Irene Aldana is the latest fighter to test positive for COVID-19.

Aldana was scheduled to take on former women’s 135-pound champion Holly Holm on Aug. 1. This was to be Aldana’s big chance at a coming out party where a win would’ve likely led to a title opportunity. Instead, she will have to wait a bit longer due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Irene Aldana Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test

Aldana took to her Instagram account to issue a statement on her positive COVID-19 test (via Google Translate).

“We are going through a very complicated world situation, and my country is not the exception. I’m still in recovery. The first days were complicated in terms of symptoms, but I’m much better. You know my professionalism and my interest in a commitment of this size. My enthusiasm and preparation is and will be total.”

The new main event for the planned Aug. 1 UFC event will feature a middleweight clash between Edmen Shahbazyan and Derek Brunson. Holm’s manager Lenny Fresquez told MMAFighting that the bout could be rescheduled as late as October.

Aldana has won two straight bouts. She has gone 5-1 in her last six outings. Aldana has beaten the likes of Ketlen Vieira, Vanessa Melo, and Bethe Correia. She is the number six-ranked UFC women’s bantamweight, while Holm sits at the number two spot.

With Aldana’s positive coronavirus test and “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes mulling retirement, the UFC women’s bantamweight title picture looks murky. When you look at the top three fighters in the division, Nunes has beaten two of them while the number three-ranked Aspen Ladd is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on Irene Aldana’s health status as time progresses as well as any information on when her fight with Holly Holm will be rescheduled.