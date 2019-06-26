UFC Bantamweight Petr Yan Out Of Action Due To Elbow Surgery

Petr Yan will have to sit on the sidelines for a bit.

Yan has been making waves in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight division. The fourth-ranked UFC 135-pounder has gone 5-0 under the UFC banner. Yan is riding an eight-fight winning streak and hasn’t suffered a loss since March 2016.

Petr Yan Undergoes Elbow Surgery

Yan’s manager Daniel Rubenstein confirmed to MMAJunkie.com that his fighter underwent surgery on his left elbow after having some issues with synovitis. Rubenstein expects Yan to be out for four to six weeks. Yan had the following to say on his Instagram account:

“Hello everyone, everything is fine with the operation went according to the doctor’s plan. In 1.5-2 months I will be in the ranks!!! This injury really prevented me from getting ready for the last battle and beating and fighting. Now we will plow even harder! All patience and believe in yourself, everything will work out! Thanks to my team @archangl_michael and @ufc for their help in the operation.”

Yan is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jimmie Rivera at UFC 238 earlier this month. On that same night, Aljamain Sterling defeated Pedro Munhoz. Both Yan and Sterling have been calling for a shot at newly crowned bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo could miss the rest of 2019 due to his own surgery.