UFC Bantamweight Rob Font Aiming For November Return After Knee Injury

Bantamweight Rob Font is currently on the sidelines recovering from a serious knee injury that he suffered during his unanimous decision victory over Ricky Simon at UFC on ESPN 7.

“Towards the second round, I got taken down,” Font told MMANews. “He basically tried to move my legs, I pulled my left leg out. The right one was still in there, his hips went down, my leg went up. My ACL registered a slight tear in my meniscus. I knew something was wrong. I just didn’t know how bad it was. We just got the job done and did what we had to do. And we did.”

Font (16-4) picked up his second straight victory with the win over Simon but hasn’t fought this year. The Boston native didn’t anticipate being out this length of time with his injury.

“I didn’t think I had a big injury,” Font explained. “Honestly, I walked around D.C. that whole day (after the fight), I went to the zoo and everything. Until I got the MRI and they said to go see the surgeon and I’m like ‘What? Like what are you talking about?’ And then I got the surgery. A few weeks later, we hit it out to Vegas. We got that working with Heather (from the UFC PI) and her team. That was it and we got that ball rolling. She introduced me to my PT in Boston and this guy is amazing. He’s around a lot of high-level athletes. So yeah it’s going great. I’m confident saying 80% I’m ready to go right now. I should be cleared by September, December the latest.”

Font is currently ranked 11th in the bantamweight division and has won three of his last four fights. With how quickly the 135-pound division is moving with recent fight bookings, the “New England Cartel” member isn’t too worried about his next opponent. However, Font does have some names in mind for his next fight.

“I’m not too worried about (my next opponent) right now,” Font said. “But I figure it would be either (Jimmie) Rivera or (Cody) Stamann. We’d try to fight Dominick Cruz, like a name like that. But I don’t see that happening either. But we’ll see, I know (my manager) will do the job and do what he does best. And we’ll have an opponent soon.”