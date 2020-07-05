UFC Bantamweight Sean O’Malley Starting Personal Clothing Line In Response To Reebok’s Revenue Share

Sean O’Malley is urging fans to avoid purchasing his Reebok apparel.

O’Malley turned a lot of heads when he claimed to have only received $3,000 after Reebok made $1 million off his merchandise. The UFC’s deal with Reebok has drawn the ire of many fighters and O’Malley is no exception. While UFC president Dana White claimed the deal has been a “home run,” it appears the UFC will cut ties with Reebok once the current agreement expires.

Sean O’Malley Counters Low Reebok Pay With His Own Merchandise Line

During an interview with MMAFighting, O’Malley said he makes it a point to let fans know just how poor his royalties are in comparison to what Reebok makes off him.

“People are always like ‘I love the Reebok shirts, where can I get them?’ I’m like don’t [buy them]. I ain’t getting sh*t from them,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley went on to say that if fans want to support him, they can purchase merchandise from his own line coming soon.

“We’re dropping my own merch line soon and I think it’s going to be fun,” O’Malley said. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to do, too, get into the ‘Suga’ brand, the clothing, and I think it’s slowly going to build like any business and be something really cool.”

O’Malley competed in June at UFC 250. He knocked out Eddie Wineland to snag a “Performance of the Night” bonus. The win improved O’Malley’s perfect pro MMA record to 12-0.

Many feel the “Sugar” show has star potential. He has made quite a name for himself on social media with over one million Instagram followers and over 150,000 subscribers on YouTube. O’Malley has been looking for better pay from the UFC before his next outing as he feels he draws more interest on the cards he’s on.