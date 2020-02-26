UFC Bantamweight Sean O’Malley Teams With Video Platform Taki

Sean O’Malley has partnered with a new video platform, Taki to document the lead up to his UFC 248 fight.

Taki announced in a press release that they will be releasing “SUGA SEAN O’MALLEY: THE ROAD TO UFC 248,” a four-part short-form video series following O’Malley’s first fight in nearly two years. The prospect has been sidelined due to USADA issues.

For O’Malley, the videos will be a way to show viewers what his fight camp is like and interact with fans following the scrap.

“These Taki videos will give you the opportunity to see into how this fight camp has been going and the last couple [of] weeks leading into my big return. It will show where my weight is at, what I’m eating, what’s my schedules looking like for the next few days and how I feel mentally getting back in the Octagon,” O’Malley said. “After my fight, I’ll break it down and go over it with you guys and answer your questions. Taki has been a great way to find out what you guys want to know and interact on a 1 on 1 basis with my fans. Looking forward to doing new and more creative things with Taki to interact with my fans.”

At UFC 248, Sean O’Malley will battle Jose Quinonez in the featured bout on the ESPN prelims where O’Malley looks to stay undefeated.

Fans can access this short-form video series for $5. For $225, one fan can buy a pair of O’Malley’s worn and signed Sanabul gloves, a personalized video of “Suga” signing the gloves, and the four-part short-form video series.

Taki has opened its doors to content creators, actors, athletes, gamers, and many more. Fans of these celebrities can request a custom video message for family, friends, or themselves. UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is a featured creator on the Taki platform. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is also on the platform along with other prominent names in MMA.