UFC Bantamweight Tom Duquesnoy Retires

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight Tom Duquesnoy has decided to walk away from mixed martial arts competition.

At the age of 25 and still considered to be a top 135-pound prospect, Duquesnoy has called an abrupt end to his fighting career. Duquesnoy last competed back in March 2018, earning a unanimous decision win over Terrion Ware. He ends his career with a record of 16-2, 1 NC.

Tom Duquesnoy Announces His Retirement

Duquesnoy took to his Instagram account to release a statement on his decision to retire:

“Dear friends,

The MMA has been for me THE school of life with travels and encounters all over the world, and most importantly, the opportunity to discover myself as a person. Today I decide to go on a different path that attracts me a lot more and that takes me a big part of my energy. My new activities are such that I can not be fully devoted to high level training. I respect that sport too well to engage in « half-hearted » and that is why I am at a crossroads where it is essential for me to focus on what [drives] me the most. It is also the result of a long introspection that was not simple since it was my childhood dream to fight in UFC, I who watched the UFC’s since the age of twelve and who did everything, these last ten years, in order this dream to materialize. This decision is good for me and comes from deep inside my heart.

I announce my official retirement as a MMA fighter. I am already happy to feel your support in this new chapter of life dedicated as you know, to the teaching of the MMA [techniques] but ABOVE ALL, the spiritual aspect of the martial arts and the inner quest. And that is on that path that you are all WELCOME and I invite you to follow the continuation of my journey. A continuation where we will be able to meet more than ever. I take this opportunity to THANK FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART all the people that have illuminate my path, to have made this journey so dense in understandings and human values.

Thank you to everyone.”