UFC Beijing Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Beijing bonuses and attendance have been released.

Earlier this morning (Nov. 24), UFC Beijing took place inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. Headlining the card was a heavyweight rematch between Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. “The Predator” earned a first-round TKO victory. The fight lasted 45 seconds.

The co-main event saw a welterweight bout that ended with 53 seconds left in the fight. Li Jingliang went one-on-one with David Zawada. Jingliang earned a TKO victory. He was dropped in the opening frame, but Jingliang was able to run away with the fight in the second and third rounds before nailing Zawada with a body kick followed by punches for the stoppage.

The two men who took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses were Ngannou and Jingliang. Ngannou’s bonus represents a much-needed performance after his last two outings. “The Predator” seems to have restored his otherwise horrendous 2018 and perhaps he’ll be back in title contention.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Alex Morono and Song Kenan for their featured preliminary scrap. The two fought hard for three rounds, but it was Morono who picked up a unanimous decision win. This was a bounce back win for Morono as he lost his previous outing against Jordan Mein back in July.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 10,302 fans. A live gate number was not revealed. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Beijing. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the UFC’s choice of bonus winners?