UFC Beijing Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay Revealed

The UFC Beijing promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.

Yesterday morning (Nov. 24), UFC Beijing took place inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. In the main event, Francis Ngannou went one-on-one with Curtis Blaydes in a rematch. “The Predator” needed just 45 seconds to earn another victory over Blaydes. Both Ngannou and “Razor” scooped up $5,000 for the experienced-based promotional guidelines compliance.

Co-headliners Alistair Overeem and Sergei Pavlovich didn’t see the second round either. That’s because Overeem earned a first-round TKO victory. “The Reem” received $15,000 in guidelines pay, while Pavlovich took home $3,500. Overeem’s guidelines pay tops the list for UFC Beijing.

UFC Beijing Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Francis Ngannou: $5,000

def. Curtis Blaydes: $5,000

Alistair Overeem: $15,000

def. Sergei Pavlovich: $3,500

Song Yadong: $3,500

def. Vince Morales: $3,500

Li Jingliang: $10,000

def. David Zawada: $3,500

Alex Morono: $5,000

def. Song Kenan: $3,500

Wu Yanan: $3,500

def. Lauren Mueller: $3,500

Rashad Coulter: $4,000

def. Hu Yaozong: $3,500

Weili Zhang: $3,500

def. Jessica Aguilar: $4,000

Liu Pingyuan: $3,500

def. Martin Day: $3,500

Yan Xiaonan: $3,500

def. Syuri Kondo: $3,500

Kevin Holland: $3,500

def. John Phillips: $3,500

Louis Smolka: $10,000

def. Su Mudaerji: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC Beijing comes out to $114,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

