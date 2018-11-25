UFC Beijing Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay Revealed

The UFC Beijing promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.
Yesterday morning (Nov. 24), UFC Beijing took place inside the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. In the main event, Francis Ngannou went one-on-one with Curtis Blaydes in a rematch. “The Predator” needed just 45 seconds to earn another victory over Blaydes. Both Ngannou and “Razor” scooped up $5,000 for the experienced-based promotional guidelines compliance.
Co-headliners Alistair Overeem and Sergei Pavlovich didn’t see the second round either. That’s because Overeem earned a first-round TKO victory. “The Reem” received $15,000 in guidelines pay, while Pavlovich took home $3,500. Overeem’s guidelines pay tops the list for UFC Beijing.
UFC Beijing Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts
There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Francis Ngannou: $5,000
def. Curtis Blaydes: $5,000
Alistair Overeem: $15,000
def. Sergei Pavlovich: $3,500
Song Yadong: $3,500
def. Vince Morales: $3,500
Li Jingliang: $10,000
def. David Zawada: $3,500
Alex Morono: $5,000
def. Song Kenan: $3,500
Wu Yanan: $3,500
def. Lauren Mueller: $3,500
Rashad Coulter: $4,000
def. Hu Yaozong: $3,500
Weili Zhang: $3,500
def. Jessica Aguilar: $4,000
Liu Pingyuan: $3,500
def. Martin Day: $3,500
Yan Xiaonan: $3,500
def. Syuri Kondo: $3,500
Kevin Holland: $3,500
def. John Phillips: $3,500
Louis Smolka: $10,000
def. Su Mudaerji: $3,500
The total in compliance payouts for UFC Beijing comes out to $114,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.
If you missed any of the UFC Bejing action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale on Nov. 30.