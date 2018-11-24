UFC Beijing Highlights: Alistair Overeem Smashes Sergey Pavlovich

Former title contender Alistair Overeem got back to his winning ways over Sergey Pavlovich.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Beijing event from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. This was a different performance by Overeem but one that was effective. In the first round, Overeem took him down and was able to score the TKO win with some nasty ground and pound.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

