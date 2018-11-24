UFC Beijing Highlights: Francis Ngannou Stuns Curtis Blaydes

Francis Ngannou stunned Curtis Blaydes in just seconds.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC Beijing event from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. This headliner didn’t last long at all. In fact, it only went 45 seconds as Ngannou landed a big overhand right that rocked Blaydes then finished him off with strikes to win the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

NO ONE MAN SHOULD HAVE ALL THAT POWER! #UFCBeijing pic.twitter.com/MeloRA3lkX — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

