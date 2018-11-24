UFC Beijing Highlights: Kevin Holland Taps John Phillips

Kevin Holland put on an impressive performance by picking up a win over John Phillips.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Beijing event from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. This was the opening contest of the card that saw Holland tap out Phillips late in round three.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

If you're not watching this one… Head over to @UFCFightPass to watch round three! #UFCBeijing pic.twitter.com/O8XKLnCDYv — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

Back-to-back subs at #UFCBeijing!@Trailblaze2top shows his whole arsenal as he gets the round three finish! pic.twitter.com/31zPq2W86H — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

