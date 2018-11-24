UFC Beijing Highlights: Kevin Holland Taps John Phillips

By
Randal Corp
-
0

Kevin Holland put on an impressive performance by picking up a win over John Phillips.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Beijing event from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. This was the opening contest of the card that saw Holland tap out Phillips late in round three.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Beijing. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

