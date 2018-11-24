UFC Beijing Highlights: Li Jingliang TKO’s David Zawada

Li Jingliang stuns David Zawada with a TKO victory.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Beijing event from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. This fight almost went the distance but that all stopped once Jingliang stuns Zawada with a body kick and finishes with punches on the ground.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

