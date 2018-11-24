UFC Beijing Highlights: Louis Smolka Submits Su Mukerji

Louis Smolka was able to score a nice finish over Su Mukerji.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Beijing event from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The fight ended in the second round once Smolka locked in an armbar early to end it.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Beijing. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.