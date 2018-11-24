UFC Beijing Highlights: Weili Zhang Finishes Jessica Aguilar

Weili Zhang pulled off a quick victory over longtime MMA fighter Jessica Aguilar.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC Beijing event from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The fight ended once Zhang secured an armbar finish in the middle of the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

She gets the tap! Weili Zhang remains undefeated in the Octagon! #UFCBeijing pic.twitter.com/NV2fPzU3Mu — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

A hometown showing! Weili Zhang adds to the submission tally at #UFCBeijing! pic.twitter.com/Cmtc4CJpKZ — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

