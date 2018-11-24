UFC Beijing Highlights: Yanan Wu Submits Lauren Mueller

Yanan Wu walked in as a popular fighter and left as a fan favorite after finishing Lauren Mueller.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Beijing event from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China that aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The ending of this fight saw Wu score a first round armbar win with just a minute remaining in the round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Beautiful work! Yanan Wu forces the tap and earns the upset at #UFCBeijing pic.twitter.com/q8ymXrftHv — UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2018

