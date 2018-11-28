UFC Beijing Medical Suspensions: Curtis Blaydes Receives Short Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Beijing, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Beijing (also known as UFC Fight Night 141) took place on November 24, 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. The main card aired on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 a.m. ET. The preliminary card also aired on Fight Pass at 3:15 a.m. ET.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout served as the headliner. Blaydes was finished quickly in the first round. Alistair Overeem TKO’d Sergey Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout served as the co-headliner.

Round out the four bout main card was Song Yadong vs. Vince Morales in a bantamweight bout, and Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada in a welterweight bout. Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of the card.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Blaydes being out for 30 days with a left eyelid laceration, Overeem and Ngannou being out for 7 days. The longest suspension was given to Morono, Liu Pingyuan, Martin Day, and John Phillips at 180 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Francis Ngannou: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 30 days for TKO and left eyelid laceration with 21 days no contact.

Alistair Overeem: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Sergei Pavlovich: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Song Yadong: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout.

Vince Morales: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for left eye and forehead swelling.

Li Jingliang: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout.

David Zawada: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout.

Alex Morono: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by Ophthalmologist; Suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Song Kennan: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.

Wu Yanan: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Lauren Mueller: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Rashad Coulter: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for left leg pain.

Hu Yaozong: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Weili Zhang: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Jessica Aguilar: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for forehead and right brow lacerations.

Liu Pingyuan: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist; Suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Martin Day: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right hand; Suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Yan Xiaonan: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Syuri Kondo: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

John Phillips: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for left hand; Suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Kevin Holland: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right eyebrow laceration.

Louis Smolka: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.

Su Mudaerji: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.