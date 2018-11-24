UFC Beijing Results: Ngannou Destroys Blaydes

This morning (Sat. November 24, 2018) the UFC was in Beijing, China with a great mixed martial arts (MMA) event on deck. In the main event, Francis Ngannou destroyed Curtis Blaydes in the first round via TKO. The fight was a rematch from their initial meeting in 2016. Ngannou defeated Blaydes via second-round doctor’s stoppage in “Razor’s” UFC debut.

Blaydes got an opportunity to avenge that defeat, but came up short. Also, former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem returned to the Octagon to face Sergey Pavlovich. He emerged victorious with a first round stoppage victory. There were plenty of other great fights on the UFC Beijing card. Check out MMA News’ live coverage of UFC Beijing below:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou

Round 1:

A big power shot from Ngannou rocks Blaydes early. Ngannou swarms on with the striking and Blaydes continues to hobble over after eating shots. The referee steps in and has seen enough. That’s it.

Official Result: Francis Ngannou def. Curtis Blaydes via R1 TKO (punches, 0:45)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem def. Sergey Pavlovich via R1 TKO (punches, 4:21)

Preliminary Card: