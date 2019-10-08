UFC & Bellator Veteran Hector Lombard Signs With BKFC

Hector Lombard is making his way to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

In a press release, BKFC revealed that Lombard is the latest addition to the promotion’s roster. Lombard had been teasing a move to BKFC in an Instagram post this past summer.

Here’s what Lombard said in the press release regarding his decision to sign with BKFC.

“I’ve wanted to fight for this amazing organization for a while and I’m excited that it’s all come together,” said Lombard, who will compete in the 185-pound light heavyweight division. “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is the next level of fighting and I am glad to be part of it.”

BKFC founder and president David Feldman expressed his joy in acquiring the former Bellator middleweight champion.

“Hector Lombard is one of the most devastating punchers in MMA history and we are looking for Hector to make a huge splash with BKFC,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman. “As a fan, I cannot wait to see how Hector does in the squared circle. He’s exciting and explosive. This is an incredible signing.”

Lombard went 0-6, 1 NC in his last seven mixed martial arts bouts. There was a time when Lombard ruled the roost in Bellator’s middleweight division. He even holds the record for fastest knockout in Bellator History at six seconds.