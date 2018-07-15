UFC Boise Bonuses, Attendance, & Live Gate Revealed

The UFC Boise bonuses, attendance, and live gate have been released.

Last night (July 14), UFC Boise took place inside CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. Headlining the card was a heavyweight scrap between former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and former WSOF heavyweight title holder Blagoy Ivanov. “Cigano” nabbed a unanimous decision win over “Baga.”

The co-main event saw Sage Northcutt weather the early storm of Zak Ottow. Northcutt was dropped just a few seconds into the opening frame. Ottow spent his energy trying to transition to potentially submit “Super.” Northcutt capitalized and stood back up to turn up the heat. In the second stanza, Northcutt dropped Ottow with a left hand and finished him on the ground.

Two “Performance of the Night” bonuses were given and it’s easy to see why Niko Price nabbed an extra $50,000. Price hammerfisted Randy Brown into oblivion for the knockout win. What makes this finish so special is that Price knocked Brown out off his back. That’s something you don’t see everyday. Chad Mendes also took home a bonus for his walloping of Myles Jury.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to a preliminary bout between the debuting Raoni Barcelos and Kurt Holobaugh. Barcelos showed right away that he wasn’t worried about Holobaugh’s stand-up. Barcelos had no issue closing the distance and fired off heavy strikes. A combination in the third round finished Holobaugh and UFC color commentator Jimmy Smith compared it to something you’d see in a video game.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a sold-out crowd of 5,648. The live gate was $591,575. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Boise. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the choice of bonus winners for UFC Boise?