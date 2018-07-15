UFC Boise Video Highlights: Niko Price Scores KO Off His Back

Niko Price had a very creative way of finishing his latest fight.

Last night (July 14), UFC Boise took place inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. The card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Junior dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov. While there were some devastating finishes from the likes of Chad Mendes, Raoni Barcelos, and Sage Northcutt, Price’s knockout just doesn’t happen often in mixed martial arts.

In a position battle off his back, Price fired off a barrage of hammerfists which were able to knock Randy Brown out cold. See the unique knockout for yourself courtesy of the UFC on FOX Facebook page:

MMA News provided live coverage of UFC Boise. We have results, highlights, and post-fight news including the Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay.