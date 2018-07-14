UFC Boise Video Highlights: Raoni Barcelos Knocks Out Kurt Holobaugh

Raoni Barcelos made quite the statement in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Earlier tonight (July 14), Barcelos did battle with Kurt Holobaugh. The bout was featured on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC Boise prelims. After going 11-1 on the regional circuit, it was time for Barcelos to get his shot at the world leader in mixed martial arts. He very well may have secured a performance bonus on his first night.

Barcelos was aggressive early in the fight. Holobaugh is known for his stand-up, but Barcelos showed no fear and closed the distance with some heavy strikes. The same story occurred in round two, but Holobaugh kept eating the shots. In the final frame, Barcelos had a nasty sequence that ended in a thunderous uppercut to finish Holobaugh.

Here are some highlights of the fight courtesy of UFC Brasil's Facebook page:

