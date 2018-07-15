UFC Boise Video Highlights: Sage Northcutt Sleeps Zak Ottow

Despite a rocky start, Sage Northcutt pulled off a finish at UFC Boise.

In the co-main event of UFC Boise, Northcutt took on Zak Ottow. The two clashed inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. This was Northcutt’s first co-headlining spot on a UFC card and he made the most of it.

A few seconds into the opening frame, Ottow dropped Northcutt. This didn’t faze Northcutt as he remained patient on his back. Ottow tried transitions, but Northcutt eventually scrambled back to his feet. He started to unload near the end of the round. In the second stanza, Northcutt dropped Ottow with a left hand. Hammerfists put Ottow away.

The UFC’s Facebook page posted the knockout, which you can see below:

MMA News has posted the results and a ton of highlights from the UFC Boise card. Stick with us for all the post-fight goodness before the weekend wraps up.