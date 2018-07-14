UFC Boise Video Highlights: Volkanovski Thwarts Elkins

Alexander Volkanovski did not allow Darren Elkins to have another miraculous comeback at UFC Boise.

Earlier tonight (July 14), Volkanovski took on Elkins. This bout was featured on the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of UFC Boise. Many felt the bout deserved a spot on the main card due to Elkins’ six-fight winning streak and Volkanovski’s tear in the 145-pound division.

Early in the fight, Volkanovski was searching for the guillotine. No matter how hard Volkanovski tried to sink in the choke, Elkins found a way to escape danger. There would be no comeback for Elkins, however as Volkanovski was in control throughout the fight. Whether on the feet or on the ground, Elkins didn’t have an answer for his opponent. Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision win.

Check out the highlights below along with Volkanovski calling for a bout in Adelaide (via UFC’s Facebook page):

MMA News has been providing live coverage of UFC Boise. Stick with us for ongoing live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.