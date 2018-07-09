UFC Boise: Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov Preview

The UFC returns to with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC Boise show.

This event, also known as UFC Fight Night 133, is set to take place on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Junior dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the main event while Zak Ottow vs. Sage Northcutt in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

JDS had been on the sidelines since he was flagged for a potential USADA anti-doping violation back in August of 2017. As a result of that violation, he was forced out of his UFC 215 barnburner against hard-hitting and former title contender Francis Ngannou.



Dos Santos’ team clarified the situation by revealing he had tested positive for the diuretic Hydrochlorothiazide in the August 10 out-of-competition test. In his last six bouts, he has been up and down as he has had some wins but also some losses to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem.



He was last seen inside of the world famous octagon when he suffered a first-round knockout at UFC 211 last May in Dallas, Texas.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn in a featherweight bout, Randy Brown vs. Niko Price in welterweight bout, Chad Mendes vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout and Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau in a female bantamweight bout.



Eddie Wineland vs. Alejandro Perez in a bantamweight bout will serve as the main event of the preliminary portion of this card.



The Full Card

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)



Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov



Welterweight: Zak Ottow vs. Sage Northcutt

Featherweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Chad Mendes vs. Myles Jury



Female Bantamweight: Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)



Bantamweight: Eddie Wineland vs. Alejandro Perez



Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Alexander Volkanovski



Flyweight: Justin Scoggins vs. Said Nurmagomedov



Featherweight: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Raoni Barcelos



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Female Flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia



Bantamweight: Mark de la Rosa vs. Elias Garcia



Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel

