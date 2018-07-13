UFC Boise Live Weigh-in Results Today (July 13) at 11 a.m. ET

The early morning UFC Boise weigh-ins are set to begin.

Tomorrow night (July 14), UFC Boise takes place inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will meet Blagoy Ivanov. The co-main event will see “Super” Sage Northcutt go one-on-one with Zak Ottow.

Dennis Bermudez will look to rebound from back-to-back losses when he shares the Octagon with Rick Glenn. Plus, Randy Brown takes on Niko Price, Chad Mendes makes his return against Myles Jury, and Marion Reneau goes toe-to-toe with Cat Zingano.

All 26 fighters on the UFC Boise card will tip the scales today at 11 a.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates:

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Junior Dos Santos () vs. Blagoy Ivanov (257.5)

Sage Northcutt (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Dennis Bermudez (146) vs. Rick Glenn (146)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Niko Price (170)

Myles Jury (146) vs. Chad Mendes (146)

Marion Reneau (136) vs. Cat Zingano (136)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Alejandro Perez (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

Darren Elkins (145) vs. Alex Volkanovski (145.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (126) vs. Justin Scoggins (125.5)

Raoni Barcelos (145.5) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (145)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Liz Carmouche (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

Mark De La Rosa (125) vs. Elias Garcia (125)

Jessica Aguilar (115.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (116)