UFC Boise Reebok Fighter Payouts: Five Stars Top List

UFC Boise is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Boise (UFC Fight Night 133) took place on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Junior dos Santos ($15,000) vs. Blagoy Ivanov ($3,500) in a heavyweight bout served as the main event while Zak Ottow ($5,000) vs. Sage Northcutt ($5,000) in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Dennis Bermudez ($15,000) vs. Rick Glenn ($4,000) in a featherweight bout, Randy Brown ($5,000) vs. Niko Price ($5,000) in welterweight bout, Chad Mendes ($15,000) vs. Myles Jury ($10,000) in a featherweight bout and Cat Zingano ($5,000) vs. Marion Reneau ($5,000) in a female bantamweight bout.

Eddie Wineland vs. Alejandro Perez in a bantamweight bout served as the main event of the preliminary portion of this card.

The full Reebok payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Junior Dos Santos: $15,000 def. Blagoy Ivanov: $3,500

Sage Northcutt: $5,000 def. Zak Ottow: $5,000

Rick Glenn: $4,000 def. Dennis Bermudez: $15,000

Niko Price: $5,000 def. Randy Brown: $5,000

Chad Mendes: $15,000 def. Myles Jury: $10,000

Cat Zingano: $5,000 def. Marion Reneau: $5,000

Alejandro Perez: $5,000 def. Eddie Wineland: $15,000

Alex Volkanovski: $4,000 def. Darren Elkins: $15,000

Said Nurmagomedov: $3,500 def. Justin Scoggins: $5,000

Raoni Barcelos: $3,500 def. Kurt Holobaugh: $3,500

Liz Carmouche: $5,000 def. Jennifer Maia: $3,500

Mark De La Rosa: $3,500 def. Elias Garcia: $3,500

Jessica Aguilar: $3,500 def. Jodie Esquibel: $3,500