UFC Boise Results: Dos Santos vs. Ivanov

Tonight (Sat. July 14, 2018) the UFC is in Boise, Idaho from the CenturyLink Arena to host UFC Fight Night 133.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos takes on former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov in the main event to welcome the Bulgarian to the promotion. The co-main event will feature a welterweight contest between Sage Northcutt and Zak Ottow.

Also on the card is a featherweight match-up between Dennis Bermudez and Rick Green, Dana White’s Looking For A Fight alumni Randy Brown takes on Niko Price, and former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes returns to the Octagon after serving a two year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

Stick with MMA News’ live coverage of UFC Boise here below, and also follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov



Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov Welterweight: Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow



Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow Featherweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn



Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Niko Price



Randy Brown vs. Niko Price Featherweight: Myles Jury vs. Chad Mendes



Myles Jury vs. Chad Mendes Women’s bantamweight: Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau

Preliminary Card:

Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Eddie Wineland



Alejandro Perez vs. Eddie Wineland Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Alex Volkanovski



Darren Elkins vs. Alex Volkanovski Flyweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Scoggins



Said Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Scoggins Featherweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Women’s flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia



Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia Flyweight: Mark De La Rosa vs. Elias Garcia



Mark De La Rosa vs. Elias Garcia Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel

**MMA News’ live coverage of UFC Boise begins at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**