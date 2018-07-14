UFC Boise Video Highlights: Chad Mendes Earns TKO in Return

Chad Mendes was “Money” in his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

For the first time since Dec. 2015, Mendes stepped foot inside the Octagon. “Money” went one-on-one with Myles Jury. The action took place inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. There wasn’t much going on in the early going, but Mendes’ patience served him well.

Mendes cracked Jury with a left hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. Some followup ground-and-pound and there was no choice but to stop the fight. Mendes now improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 18-4.

Check out the knockdown, which was the beginning of the end courtesy of the UFC’s Twitter account:

MMA News has been providing ongoing coverage of UFC Boise. You can count on us to continue to deliver live coverage, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.