UFC Boss Dana White Believes He & Jon Jones Will ‘Figure It Out’ Amid Disagreement

UFC president Dana White feels he and Jon Jones can reach an understanding.

Right now, Jones and the UFC brass are at odds. The UFC light heavyweight champion has expressed his dismay with the UFC’s unwillingness to pay him more for a move up to the heavyweight division. White’s side of the story claimed that Jones demanded pay in the $30 million range. “Bones” has denied ever making such a demand is frustrated enough that he’s threatened to relinquish his 205-pound gold.

Dana White Sees Better Dealings With Jon Jones In Future

White discussed his current dealings with Jones on the Talk The Talk podcast. The UFC boss explained why he feels an understanding can be reached (h/t MMAFighting).

“You’re not always going to agree on everything,” White said on Eddie Hearn’s Talk the Talk podcast. “Jon Jones and I do not agree on something right now. We’re having a disagreement, but Jon Jones is a partner in this business. Conor McGregor is a partner in this business. The list goes on and on. When you get to that level, when you become a star or a world champion like these guys are, they’re a partner.

“We don’t agree right now on things, and we’re going to fight and we say things, the thing that’s going on in public, and eventually you get to a point where you get tired of fighting and you figure it out. It’s like any other relationship.”

Jones had hoped to share the Octagon with knockout artist Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” expressed interest in fighting Jones as well. The back-and-forth exchanges on social media between Jones and Ngannou sparked intrigue but it may have ultimately been for nothing.

Things have been rocky between White and Jones since 2012. Jones didn’t appreciate getting publicly blasted by White after not accepting a short-notice bout with Chael Sonnen. “Bones” was supposed to fight Dan Henderson in the main event of UFC 151, but Henderson pulled out late due to an injury. UFC 151 ended up being canceled as there wasn’t a main card bout strong enough to headline a pay-per-view event.