UFC Boss Dana White Calls MMA Media Members ‘Weakest, Wimpiest People On Earth’

UFC president Dana White is taking the tough guy approach when addressing criticism once again.

White has never been shy in firing back at his critics. That remains true in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC boss has received both praise and scrutiny for attempting to run as many UFC events as possible despite new CDC guidelines and executive orders. In fact, he’s adamant that the April 18 lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is still on. He’s looking at every possible option outside the United States. The bout was initially planned to take place in Brooklyn, NY.

White Fires Back At ‘Wimpiest People On Earth’

Depending on who you ask, White’s efforts are either commendable or expose a lack of concern for the well–being of fighters. During an Instagram live chat, White had some words for MMA media members who are criticizing him (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Go online and look at some of these people — and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact — the weakest, wimpiest people on Earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on Earth,” White said during an Instagram live chat with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “What do you expect them to say? What do you think they’re going to say?

“I have over 350 employees who work for me. Multi-billion dollar companies are laying off all their employees right now. We haven’t laid off one person at the UFC. Every fighter that fights for me, will fight three times this year. Our schedule will go on. Everybody’s going to get paid. We will figure this out and we will be the first sport back on and f*ck that shit. Everything will go on.”

White was forced to postpone three events. While the backup plan was to use the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the NSAC suspended all sporting events in Nevada. Once the CDC cut down the gathering of all events to 10, UFC London, UFC Columbus, and UFC Portland were postponed.

