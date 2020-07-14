UFC Boss Dana White Discusses Backup Plan If Nevada Shuts Down Again

UFC president Dana White is hoping there isn’t another shutdown in Nevada but he’s prepared for the worst case scenario.

The UFC is in the midst of its “Fight Island” trip. Things got started on July 11 with UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The UFC will hold three more events there before returning to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. With some states being forced to shut down after reopening due to surging COVID-19 cases, White is aware that he has to be prepared for anything.

Dana White Talks Backup Plan In Case Nevada Shuts Down Again

If the Nevada State Athletic Commission were to halt sporting events again, White told reporters that “Fight Island” would be the backup option (via MMAMania).

“My back up plan would be ‘Fight Island.’ We might be living here,” White said during a recent media scrum. “Anything is possible. If Nevada shuts down and doesn’t allow us to do fights in Nevada, I am going to be spending a lot of time in Abu Dhabi.”

White did say that he hopes the UFC brass isn’t forced to use a backup plan. White feels the promotion has proven that events can be run safely in the state of Nevada. Still, he understands that things are changing constantly and he must stay on his toes.

The UFC has been praised for its testing measures. The promotion has done all it can to ensure there isn’t a mass spread from those who do test positive for COVID-19. Those measures have been in place for both the UFC APEX and “Fight Island” events.

The good news for the UFC is that success has been made during these strange times. Despite not having a live gate for these cards, the promotion’s merchandise sales have been through the roof if White is to be believed, and PPV numbers have exceeded expectations. UFC 251 is reportedly trending to do 1.3 million buys.