UFC Boss Dana White Hopes Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Stays Retired

UFC president Dana White does not want to see Mike Tyson return to the boxing ring.

Tyson is a legend in the sport of boxing. At one point, he was the undefeated and undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. “Iron” Mike has had to overcome personal demons in the past and many believe that he has conquered them and is in a far better place today. Still, Tyson has the itch to get back inside the boxing ring.

Dana White Urges Mike Tyson To Stay Retired

White is aware of Tyson expressing his desire to compete in exhibition matches for charity. The UFC boss appeared on The Time and Sid Show and said he wants Tyson to stay away from the boxing ring via ESPN Ringside.

https://twitter.com/ESPNRingside/status/1261305191946752001/

“I love Mike Tyson. I’m begging him not to fight. Mike, you’re 53, please don’t do it, please… If it comes down to where he is about to do something crazy, I might have to jump in and figure out something for him not to do it.”

It’s no secret that White and Tyson have been chummy over the past few years. Tyson is often seen chatting it up with White during UFC events. Tyson has said he’s a big fan of mixed martial arts.

A training video was released of Tyson hitting the pads with renowned MMA coach, Rafael Cordeiro. Tyson showed excellent movement, punching speed, and power for being 53. Still, everyone knows that hitting pads and facing an opponent who wants to knock your head off are two different things.

Tyson hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring as a professional since June 2005. He quit on his stool against Kevin McBride and announced his retirement. The following year, Tyson took on Corey Sanders in an exhibition bout. While no winner was declared, it was clear that Tyson got the better of his opponent.