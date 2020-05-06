UFC Boss Dana White Reacts To Stipe Miocic Not Willing To Fight During Pandemic

UFC president Dana White has offered a response to Stipe Miocic’s unwillingness to fight during the COVID-19 crisis.

Miocic is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. He hasn’t competed since regaining the title from Daniel Cormier back in Aug. 2019. Miocic had been recovering from an eye procedure. The UFC initially wanted to book a trilogy bout between Miocic and Cormier this summer but Miocic has revealed that he doesn’t plan to fight until he can get a full training camp.

Dana White Responds To Stipe Miocic

White caught wind of Miocic’s comments and has taken the stance that the heavyweight champion should return to action quickly as the window for a fighting career typically closes fast. Here’s what he said during an appearance on UFC Unfiltered (h/t Damon Martin).

“I saw a quote from Stipe recently where Stipe said there’s bigger things going on in the world right now, fighting will be there forever. It’s not true. Fighting will not be here forever. When you’re a professional athlete your window of opportunity is very small. So, hopefully, we can get Stipe back in there soon with Cormier and get the heavyweight division rolling.”

In the reported details of a call to fighters, it was claimed that White told his athletes that anyone who feels uncomfortable fighting during the coronavirus pandemic won’t have to compete. The UFC boss has also been boastful when hammering home the point that he hasn’t let go of his staff during this crisis.

Time will tell when Miocic will step back inside the Octagon. If he does so against Cormier a third time, then it’ll likely be “DC’s” final bout as a pro MMA fighter. Cormier has said that he’s done whether he wins or loses a trilogy bout with Miocic.