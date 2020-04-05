UFC Boss Dana White Responds To ‘Bullsh*t’ Sex-Tape Lawsuit

UFC president Dana White is being accused of breaking a deal to not be named in a $200,000 sex-tape extortion case.

Ernesto Joshua Ramos plead guilty to the extortion crime and served 366 days in prison. Ramos claims that White’s lawyers gave the FBI false information to investigate him on the charges. He also claims that White broke a deal back in April 2016, failing to pay him $450,000 in exchange for not being named after the case closed. The Las Vegas Review-Journal first brought word of the situation.

Dana White Responds To ‘Bullsh*t’ Lawsuit

White released a statement slamming Ramos for his accusation and believes the case against him will be thrown out in short order.

“I just found out that a b———- lawsuit was filed against me yesterday. This guy went to federal prison for trying to extort me over five years ago. Now he’s hired a lawyer who is also a convicted felon, and he’s trying to extort me again for $10 million. He got no money from me last time and he won’t be getting any money from me this time. I look forward to the court dismissing this quickly so I can get rid of these scumbags forever.”

Prosecutors alleged the case stems from a secret overseas “rendezvous” between an unnamed businessman and an adult nightclub dancer back in Oct. 2014. The civil case stated that White was overseeing a UFC event in Brazil at the time. That event was UFC 179: Aldo vs. Mendes 2.

The civil case also states that White had been seeing the stripper, who was Ramos’ live-in girlfriend, for months. The lawsuit stated that the stripper taped herself having sex with White without White’s permission. Ramos was arrested by FBI agents in Jan. 2015 and charged with attempting to extort White for $200,000 after the encounter. White was and still is married.

