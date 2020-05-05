UFC Boss Dana White Responds To Critics Who Say He’s Money Hungry Amid COVID-19 Crisis

UFC president Dana White has fired back at those who feel he puts business over health and safety.

White has been criticized for his handling of UFC operations during the coronavirus pandemic. He attempted to run UFC 249 on its original date despite shutdowns around the world. White was even planning to avoid adhering to the California State Athletic Commission and a stay-at-home order by holding the event on tribal land. Ultimately, the event was pushed back to May 9 and will be held in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dana White Responds To ‘Money Hungry’ Claims

Sports Illustrated was able to speak to White ahead of UFC 249. The UFC boss said that people have always labeled him as being someone who just cares about the bottom line.

“One hundred percent. Absolutely. That’s what I’m always painted as. … Corporate greed. … I’m a f—— money monger. I’m this and that. I’m like: Do you f—— people understand that I don’t have to do this? I could’ve f—— retired five years ago. I’m not doing this because I need the money. I haven’t laid off one employee. Everybody is getting paid. Fighters that were supposed to fight: If they didn’t get their fight, they’re getting some money, too. It isn’t like we’re about to go bankrupt over here, and if I don’t pull off this fight on May 9 we’re f—ed.”

UFC 249 will feature an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo puts his bantamweight gold on the line against Dominick Cruz. UFC 249 will air live on pay-per-view this Saturday night (May 9).