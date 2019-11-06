UFC Boss Dana White Responds To Tyson Fury Wanting MMA Bouts

Dana White is aware of Tyson Fury’s desire to have some MMA bouts and the UFC boss isn’t convinced that it’ll work out.

Fury is the lineal boxing heavyweight champion. He is set to take on Deontay Wilder in early 2020. Of course, Wilder must first focus on his WBC title defense against Luis Ortiz on Nov. 23. In the meantime, Fury has dabbled into the world of sports entertainment with his match against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on Oct. 31.

Dana White Not Convinced Tyson Fury Can Hang In MMA

Fury recently claimed he was discussing training with Conor McGregor for a potential MMA run. Speaking to reporters, White didn’t seem convinced that Fury can find success in this space (via BJPenn.com).

“Tyson Fury has worked hard his whole life to become one of the top-four fighters in the world in boxing,” White said. “He’s making good money and everything is going great for him. Why would you even want to come over here and attempt this? I don’t think it ends well for him.

“I’m getting into boxing now,” White added, plugging his new Zuffa Boxing venture. “Five years ago I’d have said ‘yeah, Tyson Fury, come on over here and let’s do this.’ But it doesn’t make sense for him, for his career in any other way.”