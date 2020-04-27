UFC Boss Dana White Says ‘A Lot’ Of Media Members Will Be Laid Off

UFC president Dana White takes pride in not laying off his staff during the coronavirus pandemic, but he feels many media members will be losing their jobs.

White hasn’t been shy in taking aim at media members. Depending on who you ask, his verbal jabs towards reporters are either commendable for going against the grain or childish for someone with his position. Regardless, White doesn’t plan on changing his tune anytime soon.

Dana White Expects Media Members To Be Laid Off

Even during a pandemic, White can’t help but hurl verbal shots at the “weakest, wimpiest people on earth.” Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, White said that some of the reporters who called for UFC 249 to hold off on taking place on April 18 will soon be out of a job (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“A lot of people are losing their jobs, and can’t pay their bills,” he said. “People like to talk s—t. People think they know me. They don’t know anything about me. You find out who the real people are when shit goes bad… Let me tell you what, all the people that are with me, are with me. I will always take care of my people.

“A lot of the media were going crazy about me trying to pull off the fight last weekend. A lot of the media are going to get laid off pretty soon. This is just the beginning,” White said with a huge grin. “We haven’t even had talks about going back to normal yet. When we get back to ‘normal,’ it’s going to be a very long time before things are normal again.”

The UFC will get business rolling again on May 9. Headlining the card will be an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The co-main event will see bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo put his gold on the line against Dominick Cruz.

