UFC Boss Dana White Says Booking Colby Covington Is More Difficult Than It Looks

UFC president Dana White has put Colby Covington in the category of fighters who are a bit tougher than others to deal with.

White has dealt with a slew of fighters over the years. While some negotiations are done without a hiccup, others have proven to be far more difficult. When it comes to Covington, things aren’t exactly easy for the UFC brass despite “Chaos” saying he’s ready to roll.

Dana White Talks Delay In Booking Colby Covington

White had a lot to say during his appearance on The Schmozone Podcast. One of the topics he discussed was Covington’s fighting future. White admitted that booking Covington is a bit more challenging than dealing with others (via BJPenn.com).

“I told you, you hear a lot of things publicly, but then you see the reality, whether the fights happen or not,” White said of Covington. “You get a lot of chatter and a lot of noise, but one of things you should know by now about me is that guys have deals, I try to get fights done.

“I’ve dealt with the toughest guys in the business from the Brock Lesnar’s to the Tito Ortiz’s,” he said. “You name it. The guys that are the tough ones deal with, and I’ve always gotten fights done. So, when you see someone talking publicly and the fight doesn’t happen… ”

Covington was last seen in action back in Dec. 2019. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. In MMA News’ 2019 “Fight of the Year,” Usman stopped Covington in the fifth round via TKO.

“Chaos” has said that he’s eager to get back inside the Octagon. He’s even called for a showdown with Tyron Woodley. “The Chosen One” claims to have accepted the bout numerous times but says Covington never signed on the dotted line.