UFC Boss Dana White Says Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes ‘Makes Sense’

UFC president Dana White likes the idea of Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes.

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. He hasn’t been in action since his July title defense against Thiago Santos. “Bones” won the bout via split decision. As for Reyes, he’s coming off a first-round TKO win over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Jones vs. Reyes Could Be Next, Dana White Reveals

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White explained why Jones vs. Reyes is a good idea for the next 205-pound title bout (via BJPenn.com).

“The fight that makes sense for Jon Jones right now is Dominick Reyes,” White told TMZ. “He just came off an impressive win over Weidman and a lot of people saw it. It pulled good ratings on TV. It’s the fight to make.”

Reyes has made it clear that he’s gunning for Jones next. “The Devastator” told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he isn’t sold on Jones being called the best in the world.

“Jon’s a competitor. He wants to be the best in the world and he is, right now for now. But I’m challenging you right now, Jon. You’re not the best in the world. I’m the best in the world. Let’s do this sh*t.”

Do you like the idea of Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes?