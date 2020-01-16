UFC Boss Dana White Says Reebok Deal Is ‘An Absolute Home Run’

It’s been nearly five years since the UFC introduced its deal with Reebok.

The deal went into effect back in July 2015. Fighters were once allowed to get their own sponsors under the UFC banner, but that changed under the Reebok deal. Many have criticized the move and feel that fighters have been exploited.

Dana White Praises UFC-Reebok Deal

Dana White spoke to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter and discussed how the Reebok deal has fared. The UFC president praised the move (via BJPenn.com).

“It ended up being an absolute home run,” White said. “I love the look, I love the feel of everything that we’ve done with Reebok and uniforms are here to stay.”

When asked if the UFC will eventually switch to a deal with Adidas, who owns Reebok, White left the door open.

“Adidas owns Reebok,” he said. “We’ve had a great relationship with Reebok, it’s been good, it’s been good for us, it’s been good for the fighters, and obviously it’s been very good for television. It looks a lot better, cleaner, and we’ll see what the future holds when the deal is up.”

What do you make of the UFC’s deal with Reebok? Has it been the “home run” Dana White claims it is, or is it exploitative?