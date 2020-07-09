UFC Boss Dana White Tells Critics Of Fighter Pay To Ask Jon Jones How Much He’s Made

UFC president Dana White urges critics of fighter pay to see how much money Jon Jones has made.

Jones and the UFC are at odds over pay. “Bones,” who is the UFC light heavyweight champion, was entertaining the idea of moving up to heavyweight to take on Francis Ngannou. “Bones” said he would make the jump if he was given a bump up in pay. Things turned sour during negotiations as Jones claimed the UFC brass wasn’t interested in increasing his pay. White claimed Jones wanted money in the $30 million range, which “Bones” has denied.

Dana White Says Critics Should Ask Jon Jones How Much He’s Made

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, White challenged anyone criticizing the UFC over fighter pay to find out how much Jones actually made under the UFC banner (h/t Chisanga Malta).

“Ask Jon Jones what he’s made. Ask Jon Jones how much he’s getting paid. See what he tells you.



“He won’t tell you what he’s getting paid. Because I think the narrative changes a lot when you find out how much Jon Jones makes.”



Jones has threatened to vacate the UFC light heavyweight championship until he’s given a satisfactory offer. The 205-pound champion has even gone as far as to say that he’s willing to sit out for multiple years until some changes are made.

“Bones” was last seen in action back in February. He put his light heavyweight gold on the line against Dominick Reyes. Jones won the fight via unanimous decision. It appeared Jones was on his way to either a rematch with Reyes or a title defense against Jan Blachowicz before he got the itch to compete at heavyweight. Now, Jones’ fighting future is up in the air as his team insists “Bones” isn’t bluffing when he says he’s willing to sit at home.