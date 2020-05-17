UFC Boss Dana White Unsure If Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou Really Want To Fight

UFC president Dana White doesn’t appear to be sold on Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou at this time.

Jones and Ngannou have gone back-and-forth on social media as of late. While saying that there’s bad blood between the two is a stretch, the competitive nature is alive and well. Jones has expressed his belief that if Ngannou can’t finish him early, then he’s in trouble. It all started when Jones said he gained confidence in a move up to heavyweight after seeing Ovince Saint Preux fight Ben Rothwell. Ngannou chimed in, asking Jones how serious he is about testing the heavyweight waters.

Jones vs. Ngannou? Dana White Isn’t Convinced Yet

During the UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight press conference, White was asked if he’s interested in booking a bout between Jones and Ngannou. The UFC boss said the following (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I don’t know if those guys really want that fight,” White told the media during Saturday’s second Jacksonville show.

“Let me tell you this, and I’m not saying this is the case with these two. You see a lot of talk online or whatever it might be. Actually making fights is a whole ‘nother ball game.”

Many expect Jones to put his light heavyweight gold on the line against Dominick Reyes or Jan Blachowicz next. Jones successfully defended his gold against Reyes back in February but it didn’t come without controversy. Some believe Reyes deserved to get the nod and have called for an immediate rematch.

As for Ngannou, he’s set himself up for a heavyweight title bout. The problem is, he may have to wait for a trilogy bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.