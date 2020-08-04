Tuesday, August 4, 2020

UFC Boss Dana White Unsure If Khamzat Chimaev Will Get Ranked Opponent Next

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

UFC president Dana White doesn’t know whether or not Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent will be ranked.

Chimaev has quickly garnered the attention of MMA fans and media members. The Chechnya born fighter, now residing in Sweden, has left many in awe of his fighting style. Many have said he’s a more aggressive version of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Some believe people are jumping the gun on Chimaev but he appears to be on a fast track under the UFC banner.

Dana White Talks Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Opponent

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter spoke to White and asked if a top-15 ranked UFC welterweight is next for Chimaev (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I don’t know. I don’t know if that’s the case but we’re working on that right now. This guy wants to fight every weekend. He wants to fight every weekend. I love guys like that. So I gotta figure that side out first,” White said of Chimaev.

The first two UFC bouts for Chimaev were a mere 10 days apart. He submitted John Phillps in his promotional debut on July 15, scoring a second-round submission victory. He was back on July 25, this time stopping Rhys McKee via first-round TKO.

Chimaev has already been calling out some big names. “Borz” certainly isn’t short on confidence. He recalled a story where he was sent back to Sweden after attempting to travel to Ireland to find and fight Conor McGregor. He’s also expressed his belief that Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone would be an “easy win” for him.

Up to this point, Chimaev has a perfect pro MMA record of 8-0. While some feel he’s already prepared for elite competition, the fact remains he’s still young as a pro. While the UFC brass is eager to get Chimaev back inside the Octagon, they may not be as gung-ho about matching him up with best 170-pounders quite yet.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceBJPenn.com

Trending Articles

MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans To ‘Drown’ Justin Gaethje At UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov respects Justin Gaethje but he has no plans to take it easy on "The Highlight." Nurmagomedov is...
Read more
Boxing

Mike Tyson Responds To George Foreman’s Concern Over Roy Jones Jr. Bout

Mike Tyson has responded to the concerns of fellow boxing legend George Foreman. Tyson is scheduled to take on...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Jon Jones Won’t Be Stripped Of UFC Title At This Time

UFC president Dana White says he has no plans of stripping Jon Jones of the light heavyweight title at this time.
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Explains How Being Hesitant On Kick Impacted First Fight With Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has taken some time to reflect on his March 2016 loss to Nate Diaz. McGregor first fought...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says He Guarantees Conor McGregor Will Not Fight Again In 2020

Conor McGregor's so-called season will only have one fight. In late 2019, McGregor announced his return to MMA and...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 27 Live Results

The return of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series goes down tonight (Aug. 4). The UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Discusses Stipe Miocic Rivalry Compared To Jon Jones Feud

Former UFC "champ-champ" Daniel Cormier is taking a look at how his rivalry with Stipe Miocic stacks up with his Jon Jones...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Dana White Unsure If Khamzat Chimaev Will Get Ranked Opponent Next

UFC president Dana White doesn't know whether or not Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent will be ranked. Chimaev has quickly...
Read more
MMA

Stephen Thompson On Colby Covington: He’s ‘Trying Way Too Hard’

Stephen Thompson is not impressed by Colby Covington's "gift of gab." Covington has been known to ruffle the feathers...
Read more
Boxing

UFC President Dana White Now Fully Supportive Of Mike Tyson’s Exhibition Bout

UFC president Dana White was once against the boxing return of Mike Tyson but now he's on board. White...
Read more
MMA

Tim Elliott Among 2 UFC Fighters Facing Marijuana Suspensions By Nevada

Tim Elliott and Jamahal Hill are facing possible nine-month suspensions for marijuana use according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says He Guarantees Conor McGregor Will Not Fight Again In 2020

Conor McGregor's so-called season will only have one fight. In late 2019, McGregor announced his return to MMA and...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Jon Jones Won’t Be Stripped Of UFC Title At This Time

UFC president Dana White says he has no plans of stripping Jon Jones of the light heavyweight title at this time.
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans To ‘Drown’ Justin Gaethje At UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov respects Justin Gaethje but he has no plans to take it easy on "The Highlight." Nurmagomedov is...
Read more
MMA

Jared Cannonier Targets Alternate Spot For Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Jared Cannonier is aiming for an alternate spot in case something goes awry with Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa.
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Explains How Being Hesitant On Kick Impacted First Fight With Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has taken some time to reflect on his March 2016 loss to Nate Diaz. McGregor first fought...
Read more
MMA

Kevin Lee Says He’d Help GSP Train For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kevin Lee is willing to assist Georges St-Pierre in preparation for Khabib Nurmagomedov. It's no secret that St-Pierre and...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube