UFC Boss Dana White Urges Paulo Costa To Slow Down After Surgery

UFC president Dana White feels Paulo Costa is trying to rush things following surgery.

Costa was set to meet Israel Adesanya next for the UFC middleweight title. Those plans changed when the Brazilian bruiser had to go under the knife. Yoel Romero will get the next crack at “The Last Stylebender.” While Costa has been promised a shot at the winner, he’s still adamant in his belief that Romero didn’t need to step in.

White Wants Costa To Pump The Brakes

During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, White admitted that he’s concerned with how Costa has been approaching his training post-surgery (via MMAFighting.com).

“Costa is in this big rush,” White said. “We’re watching his Instagram the other day, and the guy is working out like he’s training for a fight right now. You shouldn’t be doing that when you just got done with surgery, and they are saying now you’ll be ready for June.

“He shouldn’t be training like that. You know what happens when you do that? You get hurt again. He needs to pump the brakes and slow down, make sure he’s 100 percent and doesn’t get hurt again, and then we can do that fight after Romero.”

Adesanya vs. Romero will take place on March 7. The middleweight title bout is scheduled to serve as the main event of UFC 248.