UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn’t see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now.

Back in Nov. 2019, Masvidal and Diaz did battle in the main event of UFC 244. The action was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Masvidal won the fight via doctor’s stoppage. This drew the ire of many as the general consensus was that the two cuts Diaz suffered weren’t severe enough to have the fight called off.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 Unlikely For Now

UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and he revealed that Masvidal vs. Diaz II is probably a no-go for now (via BJPenn.com).

“I don’t think you do an immediate rematch,” White said.

“We gotta see how some of these fights play out and see what’s next for (Masvidal). I mean he’s talking about fighting again after next year. So, you know, still a long ways away and a lot of things can change in that division in the next six-to-eight months.”

Masvidal is coming off a unanimous decision loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Gamebred” has expressed his desire to have a rematch with Usman as he took the fight on six days’ notice. That isn’t likely to happen right away as White has been eyeing Gilbert Burns as the next welterweight title contender.

As for Diaz, he hasn’t competed since the loss to Masvidal. He has taken to social media in the past to say he’s open to the rematch if the UFC gives him the right offer. White believes Diaz will return to the Octagon eventually.