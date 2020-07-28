Tuesday, July 28, 2020

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz (Photo: Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports)

UFC president Dana White doesn’t see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now.

Back in Nov. 2019, Masvidal and Diaz did battle in the main event of UFC 244. The action was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Masvidal won the fight via doctor’s stoppage. This drew the ire of many as the general consensus was that the two cuts Diaz suffered weren’t severe enough to have the fight called off.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 Unlikely For Now

UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and he revealed that Masvidal vs. Diaz II is probably a no-go for now (via BJPenn.com).

“I don’t think you do an immediate rematch,” White said.

“We gotta see how some of these fights play out and see what’s next for (Masvidal). I mean he’s talking about fighting again after next year. So, you know, still a long ways away and a lot of things can change in that division in the next six-to-eight months.”

Masvidal is coming off a unanimous decision loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. “Gamebred” has expressed his desire to have a rematch with Usman as he took the fight on six days’ notice. That isn’t likely to happen right away as White has been eyeing Gilbert Burns as the next welterweight title contender.

As for Diaz, he hasn’t competed since the loss to Masvidal. He has taken to social media in the past to say he’s open to the rematch if the UFC gives him the right offer. White believes Diaz will return to the Octagon eventually.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceBJPenn

Trending Articles

MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
MMA

‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Incident Between Dan Hardy & Herb Dean

A lot has been made on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean, and "Big" John McCarthy has his own take.
Read more
Boxing

Video: Seniesa Estrada Decimates Miranda Adkins In Seven Seconds

DAZN USA aired a boxing event live on July 24 and it featured Seniesa Estrada's seven-second obliteration of Miranda Adkins.
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dana White Still Not Ruling Out Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, Hasn’t Made A Decision

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe booking Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is out of the realm of possibility.
Read more
Interviews

Grant Dawson Wants Next Fight At 155 Pounds Against Austin Hubbard

Fresh off his seventh straight victory, Grant Dawson wants to keep his momentum going but doesn't see that happening at featherweight.
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Says Mike Tyson Bout Was ‘Too Hard To Resist’

Roy Jones Jr. simply couldn't pass up the chance to share the boxing ring with Mike Tyson. Jones Jr....
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Gushes Over Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White likes what he sees from Khamzat Chimaev so far. Chimaev's first two bouts under the...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Could Book Khabib vs. GSP For ‘The Eagle’s’ Last UFC Fight

UFC president Dana White is willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov what he wants for his last UFC bout and that includes a...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn't see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now. Back in...
Read more
MMA

Former UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Addresses Retirement Talk

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has cleared the air on retirement speculation. Jedrzejczyk was last seen in the...
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin Details Knee Infection

UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin is dealing with a nasty knee infection that has spread. Following his unanimous decision...
Read more
MMA

Gilbert Melendez Reacts To Two-Year USADA Sanction

Gilbert Melendez has spoken out on his two-year suspension from USADA. Melendez was flagged by USADA for a violation...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube