UFC Boston Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Boston bonuses, live gate, and attendance have been released.

UFC Boston took place inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight clash between Dominick Reyes and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. It took Reyes less than two minutes to put Weidman away via TKO.

The co-main event saw featherweight action. Yair Rodriguez went one-on-one with Jeremy Stephens in a rematch. Their first encounter took place last month and ended in a No Contest when Stephens was accidentally poked in the eyes. After three rounds of thrilling action in the rematch, Rodriguez was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Reyes and Charles Rosa. Rosa earned a submission victory over Manny Bermudez in the opening frame.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Rodriguez and Stephens. This is “El Pantera’s” fourth “Fight of The Night” bonus and Stephens’ sixth.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 12,066 fans. A live gate number came out to $1,124,765.00. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Boston. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC Boston bonuses?