UFC Boston Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (Oct. 17)

The UFC Boston ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Oct. 18), UFC Boston will take place inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will move up to the light heavyweight division to take on Dominick Reyes.

The co-main event will see a featherweight rematch as Yair Rodriguez goes one-on-one with Jeremy Stephens. Last month, Rodriguez vs. Stephens headlined UFC Mexico City but it didn’t last. Rodriguez inadvertently poked Stephens in the eyes and “Lil’ Heathen” couldn’t continue.

UFC Boston will also feature a match-up between Greg Hardy and Ben Sosoli. Lightweights Joe Lauzon and Jonathan Pierce will share the Octagon as well. Fight fans will also get to witness Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson. The main card will begin with Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart.

All fighters on the UFC Boston card weighed in earlier today. Winn and Manny Bermudez are the only fighters to have missed weight. You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results here.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Boston tomorrow. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 5 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC Boston: