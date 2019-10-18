UFC Boston Highlights: Brendan Allen Taps Kevin Holland

Brendan Allen tapped out Kevin Holland at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts that aired on Friday night (October 18, 2019) on ESPN 2. In the second round, Allen locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

