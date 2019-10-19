UFC Boston Highlights: Charles Rosa Submits Manny Bermudez

Charles Rosa submitted Manny Bermudez at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts that aired on Friday night (October 18, 2019) on ESPN 2. In the first round, Rosa was able to lock in an armbar to win the fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"Boston Strong" @CharlesRosaMMA celebrates his slick sub in front of the hometown crowd #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/3zH0lQIRZz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 19, 2019

