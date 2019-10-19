UFC Boston Highlights: Darren Stewart Edges Out Deron Winn

Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart went the distance at UFC Boston.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts that aired on Friday night (October 18, 2019) on ESPN 2.

This was a tale of two stories. Winn dominated most of the fight with his takedowns and keeping him on the ground while landing shots. In the second round just before the sound of the bell, Stewart stunned him. Stewart turned things around in the third round with his striking. The judges gave the win to Stewart by split decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Saved by the bell! @Darren_MMA stuns Winn at the end of round 2! #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/PEwIyrkPlQ — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2019

Although Winn is a three-time All American, he has stayed with his striking ability during his UFC tenure. He beat Eric Spicely in his UFC debut by decision back in at the June UFC on ESPN+ 12 event.

Stewart got off to a rough start in the UFC as he lost his first three bouts but turned it around in his fourth bout once he earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus with a win over Spicely at UFC Fight Night 130. Since then, he knocked out Charles Byrd with an elbow at UFC 228 but then dropped a split decision loss to Edmen Shahbazyan at the TUF 28 Finale and then beat Bevon Lewis at UFC 238 in June

